Deputies looking for man accused of punching local Chick-fil-A employee in face

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding a man who reportedly punched an employee at a Chick-fil-A while in the drive thru line.

The incident took place at the Chick-Fil-A at 5106 S. College Road in Monkey Junction on Feb. 2.

- Advertisement -

An employee told the customer in the drive-thru line to pull forward after not being able to hear or understand him. When the teen employee walked out to the SUV to take the order, that’s when NHSO says the driver punched him in the face and took off.

The employee was treated for a minor injury by EMS.

The suspect is described as a white man, possibly in his 20s or 30s, and bald with a dark blond to light brown beard.

1 of 4

If you can identify the owner of the vehicle in the photos above, contact Detective Fex-Overton at (910)798-4261. You submit a tip anonymously here.