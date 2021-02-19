Forest Hills Global Elementary briefly evacuated due to suspicious odor

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Students at Forest Hills Global Elementary School were briefing evacuated on Friday due a suspicious odor.

They were taken outside of the school at 1:05 p.m.

- Advertisement -

New Hanover County Fire and NHCS maintenance crews assessed the situation and cleared the building for the return of students and staff at approximately 1:25 p.m.

The school notified families through the Blackboard Connect 5 emergency notification system when students were evacuated and when the building was cleared for the return of students.

No one was hurt.