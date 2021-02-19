Good Hops Brewing to host fundraiser for llama rescue

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Good Hops Brewing in Carolina Beach will be hosting an unique event to raise money for once abused and/or neglected llamas.

The event will benefit Southeast Llama Rescue. The non-profit organization created to help abused, neglected, unwanted and behaviorally unmanageable llamas through prevention, education, intervention, placement and lifelong care.

The money raised go towards the expenses of transportation, veterinary care, and new owner pre and follow-up farm reviews and mentoring.

Many of the llamas coming are rescues from Southeast Llama Rescue. Sundmist Pastures, Lovelady Llamas, Wit’s End Llama Consortium and Simplicity Llama Farm are some of the farms participating.

Good Hops Brewing has a 9 hole disc golf course which you’ll be able to have a llama as your caddie if you wish to play.

You will also be able to meet, treat, pet, and take photos with the animals.

It happening from 1-5 p.m. on March 6.