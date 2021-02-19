Manchin’s opposition threatens to sink Biden budget nominee

WASHINGTON (AP) — The nomination of Neera Tanden to lead the White House Office of Management and Budget has taken a big hit.

Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia said Friday that he will oppose her confirmation.

He says her past statements about lawmakers on social media would have a toxic effect on the working relationship between the budget office and members of Congress.

His opposition threatens her chances of confirmation in the 50-50 Senate.

During her confirmation hearing, Tanden apologized for spending years attacking top Republicans on social media.

Biden said Friday that he still thought there would be enough votes to confirm her.