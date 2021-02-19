Ocean Isle Beach restaurant collects donations for tornado victims

OCEAN ISLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — A restaurant in Ocean Isle Beach is inviting you to donate to help tornado victims in Ocean Ridge Plantation.

Pelican’s Perch Bar and Grill is accepting gift cards for grocery stores and home improvements stores, along with items for babies throughout the weekend. They plan to deliver the items to victims next week.

- Advertisement -

Restaurant co-owner Sarah Walters says the restaurant is also opening its doors and welcoming tornado victims to eat a warm meal on them

“It’s a great feeling to be in a position at this time to give back to the people that need it,” Walter said. “We at Pelican’s Perch have always been about community. What a great way to give back to the community.”

All donations can be dropped off at the restaurant from 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.