PAID PARKING: It will now cost you to visit Surf City

SURF CITY, NC (WWAY) — If you plan to go to Surf City this summer, you will have to pay to park.

Up until this year, the town has offered free parking.

On Friday, the town adopted a parking fee of $3 per hour or $20 a day. It will be enforced from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Paid parking will likely be enforced from March to October. However, the town says they’ll be giving out warning tickets through April to give people a chance to get used to the new enforcement.

The town says the money will go towards paying for beach renourishment.

Surf City joins Kure Beach who also recently added paid parking.

