Pender County cautions drivers of flooded roads

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Pender County Emergency Management urges drivers to stay alert to flooded roads.

“Due to the substantial rainfall we are experiencing in Pender County, our roads will be impacted,” Carson Smith, Interim Emergency Manager, said. “Pender County is currently under a Flash Flood Watch. We urge motorists to turn around, don’t drown. This is more than just a cliché. Flash floods are the number one weather-related killer in the United States.”

As of 3 p.m. Friday, Smith said currently the following roads are affected by flooding.

• Riverview Drive along the river

• 485-510 block River Trail

• 0-245 block Rebecca Kennedy Rd

• 500-5100 block Heading Bluff Road

• Patriots Hall Drive past the Ranger Station

• All of Caldonia Creek Rd

• All of Northeast Drive

• 100-849 block Old Blake House Road

• 1500 block of S. Shore Drive

• 1600 block of S. Shore Drive

• 1900 block of S. Shore Drive

• 2400 block of S. Shore Drive

• 2800 block of S. Shore Drive

• 250 Horseshoe Loop

• Old Savanah Road 100 Yards west of Van Eden Rd (Wash Out)

• Juniper Lane at the turn

• Whitestocking Rd near Chorley Drive

• Whitestocking Rd at Mack Williams

“Please don’t drive through swift moving water on the roadways,” said Smith. “Only a few inches of swift moving water can lift an automobile from the roadway. Flooded roadways can make a road surface unstable and drivers may not be aware of dangers beneath the water. It’s safer to find an alternative route.”

Drivers can find travel alerts and road closures on the North Carolina Department of Transportation’s site, www.DriveNC.gov.

Smith said, based upon the weather forecast, some areas in Pender County will experience river flooding through next weekend.