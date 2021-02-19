Rainy February continues, with nearly four inches of rain over the past week

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington hasn’t seen any snow so far this winter. But the Port City has seen more than its fair share of rain.

This month alone, Wilmington has recorded measurable rainfall on 14 of the first 19 days.

- Advertisement -

In addition, the Port City has picked up around four inches of rain since just last Friday.

Although it’s been a rainy past few weeks, we’re still a long way from the all-time February rainfall record. That distinction belongs to 1998, when more than 11 inches fell during the month.