South Brunswick High to transition to 100% remote through March 5 due to COVID

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Due to an increase in COVID-19 activity at South Brunswick High School, the school is transitioning to 100% remote learning for students through March 5.

Brunswick County Health Services reports the COVID-19 activity at SBHS meets the threshold of a “cluster” which is defined as a link between 5 or more confirmed positive cases.

- Advertisement -

The school will undergo deep cleaning by ServPro on Saturday to prevent further impact from the virus inside the school.

The school will be ready for staff to work on campus Monday, February 22.

Students will be 100% remote through March 5 and resume in-person instruction March 8.

All SBHS sports and extracurricular activities will be postponed and/or canceled during this two week remote learning period including any event planned on Feb. 20.