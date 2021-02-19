Virtual AARP Coastal Inspiration Awards Feb. 19 hosted by WWAY anchors

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The AARP Coastal Inspiration Awards will be a virtual affair this year, with the opportunity for you to join in the fun from your own home. WWAY anchor Donna Gregory and Meteorologist Ramel Carpenter will host this year’s live ceremony Friday, Feb. 19 starting at 7pm.

The program honors individuals and organizations that work to improve the lives of people in the Coastal Region. This year’s ceremony will feature musical interludes performed by members of the NC Symphony Orchestra.

- Advertisement -

To register for this free event, visit:

https://aarp.cvent.com/AARPINSPIRATIONAWARDS2020