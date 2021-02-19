Volunteers help tornado victims recover

BRUNSWICK COUNTY (WWAY) — In the Ocean Ridge Plantation Community, volunteers gave out free food to neighbors and men and women working to clear debris.

After the storm damaged more than 60 of the 800 houses there, neighbors united to help those in need. They served 300-400 people just for lunch, providing a light dinner as well.

Susan Kemmer hasn’t lived in the neighborhood for long, but after seeing the devastation, she sent out two emails asking for volunteers.

“It’s an outpouring of community outreach, with people wanting to help. So emotionally, it’s pretty great.”

If you're interested in helping, the neighborhood has a GoFundMe page set up. All proceeds go directly to homeowners affected by the storm.