Wheelchair-accessible beach mat will return to Carolina Beach this summer

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — After several months of the being in limbo, non-profit Ocean Cure will be able to put down their wheelchair-accessible mat in the sand this summer on Carolina Beach.

North Carolina Wildlife Commission told Ocean Cure last year that the mats violated wildlife protect laws.

The group has been working with town to submit a variance request to the state. On Thursday, their request was approved.

The mats are set to go back down in front of the boardwalk around Memorial Day and stay until Labor Day, weather permitting.