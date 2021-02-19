Wilmington PD responds to overnight swatting call

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Police Department say officers responded to a swatting call overnight.

Around 2:25 a.m. Friday, officers were dispatched to the 2000 block of Fall Drive in reference to a double shooting reported by the alleged male shooter.

When WPD arrived to the scene, they met with a key holder at the apartment complex. He told police that the resident of the address given was a 52-year-old woman, and it became obvious that she was the victim of a “swatting” call.

Swatting is falsely reporting an emergency to police with the intent of getting the S.W.A.T. team or similar unit to respond to a location where no emergency exists.

Following a preliminary investigation, police believe the suspect — who gave a fake name — lives in another country.