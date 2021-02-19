Woman sentenced in federal court for trafficking meth in Bladen County

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — An Ocean Isle Beach woman was sentenced to six year in prison for trafficking meth between April and June of last year.

According to court documents and other information, beginning in April 2020, agents with the Federal Bureau of Investigation and others with the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office in Elizabethtown learned through a confidential source that Paige Michelle Anderson, 29, was part of a drug trafficking organization selling meth in Bladen County.

During the week of May 30, 2020, law enforcement received information that Anderson would be traveling to Sanford, North Carolina to pick up meth with an associate. Law enforcement tracked Anderson’s trip and on June 1, 2020, conducted a traffic stop on the car in which Anderson was a passenger. During a search of the car, law enforcement found 90.7 grams of methamphetamine, a firearm, and cash. On June 14, 2020, while monitoring Anderson, law enforcement noted Anderson once more traveled to Sanford. Upon her return, officers stopped Anderson’s car when she failed to stop at a stop sign. Anderson admitted that she had meth in the car. During the search of the car, officers found 222 grams of methamphetamine, a digital scale for weighing narcotics, and cash.

Robert J. Higdon, Jr., U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina made the announcement after sentencing by U.S. District Judge James C. Dever III. The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office and The Federal Bureau of Investigation investigated the case. Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Murphy Averitt prosecuted the matter.

“We are very proud of the great working relationship that we have with our federal partners, the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the United States Attorney’s Office,” Bladen County Sheriff Jim McVicker wrote in a realese. “There are no jurisdictional lines for drug dealers. This case spans several counties in eastern North Carolina and if it were not for the cooperation among agencies, this would not have been possible.”

This case is part of the Take Back North Carolina Initiative of The United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of North Carolina.