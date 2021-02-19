Women dressed as elderly caught trying to get COVID-19 shot

ORLANDO, FL (AP) — Florida authorities say two women who dressed up to make themselves appear as older adults in an attempt to get coronavirus vaccinations were turned away and issued trespass warnings.

The state health officer in Orange County where Orlando is located said the women disguised themselves on Wednesday with bonnets, gloves and glasses.

Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Michelle Guido told the Orlando Sentinel that women altered their birth years on their vaccination registrations to bypass the state system that prioritizes people age 65 and older. It appeared that the women had gotten the first shot, but was unclear where.

Health Department officials asked deputies to issue trespass warnings.