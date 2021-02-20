BCSO urges donations to alternative groups to support tornado recovery

BOLIVIA N.C. (WWAY) – Brunswick County Emergency Services and the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office say they do not need further donations to aid those affected by the tornado that touched down in the county last week.
“We will provide an update if we can accommodate more donations in the future,” the two organizations said in a joint press release.
Instead, the two organizations say that those wishing to help out should consider donating to three other organizations. However, they stress, “Make sure you contact these groups first to ensure they can accommodate the type of donation.”
The three organizations listed are:
- Ocean Ridge Master Association: ORMAAssist@CAMSMGT.com
- Brunswick County VOAD: 910.754.7979
- Brunswick Family Assistance
“Affected individuals who still need assistance can contact Emergency Services at 910.253.5383,” the press release states.
“Brunswick County extends its gratitude to the several residents, churches, and businesses who have offered their support to our emergency teams through donations of meals and debris/clean-up supplies this week,” according to the release.