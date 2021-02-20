Delayed reports add to latest COVID-19 numbers

RALEIGH, N.C. (WWAY) — North Carolina health officials are reporting 3,446 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 840,096.

However, 685 of these cases are delayed reports from a UNC Health Southeastern testing site going back to Dec. 30, 2020.

Throughout the state, 76 more people have died from the virus, bringing the total number of deaths since the beginning of the pandemic to 10,896.

With 97 percent of hospitals reporting, 72 fewer patients are being hospitalized for COVID-19, bringing the total to 1,708.

The state’s percent positive test rate remains the same at 5.7%.