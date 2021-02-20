Dozens of guns remain in hands of thieves after being stolen during 2020’s civil unrest

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Protests last summer shook up the nation and the Triangle.

“Looking back, we learned a lot and some changes came forward,” said Sgt. Jeremy Glass with the Fayetteville Police Department.

- Advertisement -

Along with the demonstrations came destruction.

“We experienced a large amount of unrest, some illegal activities, of course, they broke into many businesses,” said Glass.

Business owners reported hundreds of thousands of dollars’ worth of losses, including more than 160 firearms stolen in Fayetteville.

Surveillance video shows looters hauling them out of stores.

Read more here.