Full Court Press: February 19, 2021

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)–The regular has come to an end for high school basketball teams across the Cape Fear. WWAY Sports Director Tanner Barth breaks down all the highlights and final scores on this weeks Full Court Press.

Below, are the final scores from Friday nights high school basketball action.

GIRLS

New Hanover 34 , Hoggard 46

Laney 32 , Ashley 73

Heide Trask 61 , Dixon 20

East Columbus 28 , West Columbus 42

South Columbus 25 , Whiteville 60

BOYS

New Hanover 50 , Hoggard 66

Laney 41 , Ashley 35

South Brunswick 48 , West Brunswick 46

Heide Trask 65 , Dixon 48

East Columbus 47 , West Columbus 64

South Columbus 37 , Whiteville 74

Cape Fear Academy 29 , Grace Christian 28