Full Court Press: February 19, 2021

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)–The regular has come to an end for high school basketball teams across the Cape Fear. WWAY Sports Director Tanner Barth breaks down all the highlights and final scores on this weeks Full Court Press.
Below, are the final scores from Friday nights high school basketball action.
GIRLS
New Hanover 34 , Hoggard 46
Laney 32 , Ashley 73
Heide Trask 61 , Dixon 20
East Columbus 28 , West Columbus 42
South Columbus 25 , Whiteville 60
BOYS
New Hanover 50 , Hoggard 66
Laney 41 , Ashley 35
South Brunswick 48 , West Brunswick 46
Heide Trask 65 , Dixon 48
East Columbus 47 , West Columbus 64
South Columbus 37 , Whiteville 74
Cape Fear Academy 29 , Grace Christian 28