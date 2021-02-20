Leland VFW collects food for local veterans in need

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — The Leland VFW held a canned food drive Saturday to help local veterans who are currently struggling during the pandemic.

Canned goods and other nonperishables were collected for several hours at Leland’s Founders Park.

- Advertisement -

The group says turnout was steady through the day, with people driving up and making donations.

Although there are no immediate plans for another food drive, organizers feel this was an important event for the community.

“That’s our job as veterans,” Gerald Decker with VFW post 12196 said. “Our service didn’t end when we got a discharge. If we can’t find veteran-related projects to do, we can find community-related projects to do. There are people in need.”

The group is hosting a Vietnam Veterans commemoration day on March 29th at Belville Memorial Park.