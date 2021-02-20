Many in law enforcement in central NC still not eligible for COVID-19 vaccine

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – They patrol our streets and maintain order in detention centers, yet many members of law enforcement in North Carolina still haven’t been able to get their COVID-19 vaccine. That is even as first responders like firefighters and paramedics have been able to get their shot.

CBS 17 found out it depends on how a county health department or provider interprets the state guidance. Most of them included firefighters and paramedics in Group 1 as health care workers. Law enforcement is considered part of Group 3.

- Advertisement -

“A little milder the second time,” Franklin County Sheriff Kent Winstead said.

He said he’s had COVID-19 not once, but twice. It’s also been an ongoing issue for his office.

“Every week, it’s three or four going out and maybe one or two coming back,” Winstead said.

Winstead said he reached out to the county health department and the state, asking that his deputies be put at the front of the line for the vaccine.

Read more here.