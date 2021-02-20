Moscow court rejects opposition leader Navalny’s appeal

MOSCOW (AP) — A Moscow court has rejected Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny’s appeal of his prison sentence and another judge later has ordered him to pay a fine for defaming a World War II veteran.

Navalny was sentenced this month to two years and eight months in prison for violating terms of his probation while recuperating in Germany from a nerve agent poisoning that he blames on the Kremlin.

- Advertisement -

During a Saturday court hearing on his sentence, Navalny urged Russians on to stand up to the Kremlin in a fiery speech mixing references to the Bible and “Harry Potter.”

The Moscow court’s ruling came even after a top European rights court ordered authorities to immediately free Navalny.