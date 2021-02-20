Mrs. North Carolina, dozens of other pageant contestants stranded since Monday in Texas

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) — United States of America’s Mrs. North Carolina and Fayetteville resident Karla Gochenour has been stranded in Texas since Monday.

“For the last 5 to 6 days we haven’t had any running water in the hotel for showers, no food, everything near us is closed,” she said via Zoom. “It’s been, I mean, the craziest experience I have ever witnessed.”

- Advertisement -

She’s been stranded in San Antonio alongside 80 other pageant contestants — some of them as young as 13 years old — since Monday, when the United States of America 2021 pageants wrapped up. That’s when devastating winter storms left all flights grounded and food and water in short supply across the state.

Since then, they’ve been doing whatever it takes to brave the storm together.

“This is really big and for a young girl — like some of our contestants who may not have their family here — we are their families,” Gochenour said.

Read more here.