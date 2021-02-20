Pender County Emergency Management lists roads currently affected by flooding

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WWAY) — Pender County Emergency Management urges motorists to stay alert to flooded roadways.
“We will continue to monitor roads within Pender County to keep our citizens informed,” Carson Smith, Interim Emergency Manager, said. “We urge motorists if they see swift-moving water on the roadways to turn around, don’t drown.”
Smith said, based upon the weather forecast, some areas in Pender County will experience river flooding through next weekend.
“Flooded roadways can make a road surface unstable and drivers may not be aware of dangers beneath the water,” Smith said. “It’s safer to find an alternative route.”
Smith said currently the following roads are affected by flooding as of noon, Feb. 20:
• Willard Railroad Street at the Bridge of the Pender/Duplin County line
• 2356-3276 block of the Old Maple Hill Rd
• 1600-3700 block Croomsbridge Rd
• 0-735 River Bend Drive
• All of River Birch Rd
• All of Bear Run Rd
• Riverview Drive along the river
• 485-510 block River Trail
• 0-245 block Rebecca Kennedy Rd
• 500-5100 block Heading Bluff Road
• Patriots Hall Drive past the Ranger Station
• All of Caldonia Creek Rd
• All of Northeast Drive
• 100-849 block Old Blake House Road
• 1500 block of S. Shore Drive
• 1600 block of S. Shore Drive
• 1900 block of S. Shore Drive
• 2400 block of S. Shore Drive
• 2800 block of S. Shore Drive
• 250 block of Horseshoe Loop
• Old Savanah Road 100 Yards west of Van Eden Rd (Wash Out)
• Juniper Lane at the turn
• Whitestocking Rd near Chorley Drive
• Whitestocking Rd at Mack Williams
• Lower end of Sandy Bend Rd
• Shaw Hwy at creek before Carl Meeks Rd
• 800 block to the end on Carl Meeks Rd
• All of N. & S. Holly Shelter Estate
• 100 block to the end on Patriots Watch
• Lower end of White Tail Lane
• 300 block of Battleground Rd
• Morgan Road 200 yards north of the bridge
• 700 block to the end of Pinkney Rd
• 500 block to the end of Old Ramsey Rd
• All of Cape Fear Drive
• All of Thoroughfare Rd
Motorists can find travel alerts and road closures on the North Carolina Department of Transportation’s site, www.DriveNC.gov.