Soccer fans disappointed by Charlotte FC season ticket prices

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Many soccer fans are not happy with the pricing of season tickets for Charlotte’s professional soccer team.
Charlotte FC, the Queen City’s new professional soccer team, announced Friday that season tickets for the club’s inaugural season would be going on sale. Fans were not happy when they saw the price breakdown on the team’s website.
Season tickets in several sections of Bank of America Stadium cost well over $1000 per seat. Additionally, fans are required to buy a personal seat license (PSL) for hundreds more dollars.
According to a report from Sportico, Charlotte FC will be the first MLS franchise to sell PSLs.