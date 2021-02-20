Vaccine appointments could still be rescheduled due to shipping delays

BOLIVIA, N.C. (WWAY) — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has notified Brunswick County Health Services and its partners at Novant Health and Dosher Memorial Hospital that the vaccines they should expect to receive for Feb. 22-26 would cover all appointments currently scheduled for that week.

However, vaccine appointments could still be rescheduled due to inclement weather in the southeast part of the country delaying vaccine delivery times to local providers.

Information is not available at this time concerning the arrival time of the partners’ vaccine shipments.

Brunswick County Health Services says, “If your second dose appointment is rescheduled, it will still be effective. Both Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines may be scheduled up to 6 weeks (42 days) after the first dose.”

In the event your appointment is rescheduled, individuals are encouraged to keep their new appointment time if possible. Rescheduled individuals do not need to take any action to keep the new appointment time; they are automatically added to the schedule.

Beginning this upcoming Wednesday, Feb. 24, anyone working in child care or in PreK – 12 schools will become eligible to receive the vaccine. Additional frontline workers will become eligible beginning Wednesday, Mar. 10.

Brunswick County Health Services says that currently eligible groups — health care workers, long-term care staff and residents, and people 65 and older — will continue to be prioritized for vaccines.