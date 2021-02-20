With no crowds, Louvre gets rare chance to refurbish

PARIS (AP) — The 518-year-old Mona Lisa has seen many things in her life on a wall, but rarely this: Almost four months with no Louvre visitors.

It’s uncertain when the Paris museum will reopen, after being closed on Oct. 30 in line with the French government’s virus containment measures.

The forced closure has granted museum officials a golden opportunity to carry out long-overdue refurbishments that were simply not possible with nearly 10 million visitors a year.

In total, ten large-scale projects that were on hold since last March are under way, and progressing fast.