WPD arrest man who shot gun during argument

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WWAY) — Wilmington Police have arrested a man who they say shot a gun off during an argument with another person.

Joaquin Zamora, 27, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Deadly Weapon and Discharging Firearm in City Limits.

On Friday, Feb. 19, officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert in the area of 10th and Orange St. around 9:30 a.m. and found a 60-year-old man who told them that someone had just shot at him.

He pointed to a house in the 1000 block of Orange St., where police say Zamora was standing on the porch with a pistol in his hand.

The officer approached the residence on foot and gave clear, verbal commands to Zamora, who then put the pistol down.

Wilmington Police say that a further investigation revealed that the Zamora and the 60-year-old man had been arguing when Zamora fired one round at the ground where the victim was standing.

After being charged, Zamora received a $1,500 unsecured bond.