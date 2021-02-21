106-year-old SC woman, daughter get COVID-19 vaccine

PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WPDE) — A 106-year-old Pawleys Island woman and her 74-year-old daughter were thrilled to receive their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday.

Mary Shumpert was a young girl during the 1918 Spanish flu and now she is living through another pandemic with her daughter, Suzanne Harris.

Harris, who serves as her mother’s caretaker, said they enjoyed sharing the experience together.

Shumpert is the oldest person to receive the vaccine from Tidelands Health since it began distribution in December, the health care provider said in a release.

