Art for All helps local artists

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — This weekend, the Brooklyn Art Center held their eleventh annual Art for All show.

50 of the best local artists gathered downtown, showing off and selling unique pottery, paintings, jewelry, and so much more.

Jen Ray, the event’s organizer said it’s a great opportunity for local artists. Throughout the pandemic, many have had time to create gorgeous, one of a kind pieces. Through Art for All, the public is able to support their work by buying their pieces.

“A meeting between the community and the artist,” said Ray. “You know, have an opportunity for the artist to be seen, and the community to get to know them.”

All pieces were priced under $500, cheaper than many art galleries charge. Members of the community could enjoy the art work at the Brooklyn Art Center until 5 pm Sunday afternoon.