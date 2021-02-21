N.C. teen found safe and accused abductor dies following police shootout

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – A North Carolina teen was found safe in Arkansas, and her accused abductor died following a shootout with police officers Saturday night.
Savannah Grace Childress, 14, had been reported missing since Feb. 11, and an Amber Alert had been issued.
The abductor was identified as 38-year-old William Robert Ice, from Pennsylvania.
Officers say Ice and the teen were found Friday at a McDonald’s in Lonoke County, Arkansas, which then led to a shootout with police and a pursuit.
After crashing into an snowbank, police say Ice was found wounded from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
The girl escaped and Ice died the next day.