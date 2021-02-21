Pender County Sheriff’s Office responds to break in on Bottle Branch Rd.

BURGAW, N.C. (WWAY) — Shots were fired by a man who called 911 saying that that multiple people were breaking into his house in Burgaw.

The incident happened around 8:45 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 21 in in a home in the 300 block of Bottle Branch Road.

The 911 caller stated that multiple people were breaking into his house. Deputies were dispatched and upon arrival they heard gunshots from within the home. The caller remained on 911 and indicated that he had fired.

Once units responded to the area and set up a perimeter, the caller shot approximately 7 times during the time that deputies were on scene.

A Pender Sheriff supervisor established telephone contact through 911 and remained on the phone with the caller for approximately an hour before the man finally came outside.

During the 911 call, the caller indicated that there were bodies lying in his home. Further investigation found no evidence to support a break in or any other persons inside the residence.

No injuries were sustained by the caller or responding officers. The man was taken to a medical facility for further evaluation.

“I am proud of the men and women who responded to this emergency call,” said Pender County Sheriff Alan W. Cutler, “and the way they handled this situation.”

Units from the Burgaw Police Department, Wilmington Police Department, Pender EMS and Fire and the NC State Highway Patrol assisted with this call.