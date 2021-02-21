Snubbed as Obama high court pick, Garland readies for AG confirmation hearings

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate hearings begin Monday for Joe Biden’s selection for attorney general — Judge Merrick Garland.

Biden is trying to restore the Justice Department’s reputation as an independent body.

- Advertisement -

The president also is looking for an attorney general who’ll manage the tax investigation of Biden’s son, Hunter, as well as the fallout from the Capitol riot, and a special prosecutor is looking into how the FBI handled the Russia probe.

Some five years ago, Garland’s nomination for the Supreme Court withered because the then-Republican-controlled Senate refused to hold a hearing.