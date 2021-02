WILMINGTON, N.C. (WWAY) – The Wilmington Fire Department is investigating a late Saturday night fire at a home at the corner of Mimosa and Live Oak Parkway.

There were no injuries.

The home wasn’t occupied at the time as it was for sale, though a neighbor says that the daughter of the owner was staying in it.

Police on the scene said there was nobody inside and could not immediately find out who called 911.

The fire is under investigation to determine cause and origin.