WPD arrest man with stolen firearm

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WWAY) — Wilmington Police have arrested a man in possession of a stolen firearm.

Aiwon Davis, 18, and two other people were pulled over at 1600 S. 17th St. for a window tint violation around 4:45 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 20.

- Advertisement -

The three people in the vehicle were all asked to step out for a search due to their criminal history, and during the pat down of Davis, a stolen .45 cal handgun was located in his waistband.

Police found that Davis is currently on probation for CCW, Discharging a Firearm in City Limits, and Possession of a Firearm by a Minor from March of 2020. They then arrested him and charged with Possession of Stolen Firearm, CCW, and Probation Violation. He is being held under a $10,000 secured bond.

The driver was given a written warning for the tint, and both he and the second passenger were let go.