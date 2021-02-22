3rd suspect charged in deadly Whiteville shooting

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A third person has been arrested in a fatal Whiteville shooting that happened last November.
Christopher Jermaine Reaves Jr., 22, was arrested on Thursday and charged for the murder of Tristan Stavee and attempted murder George Stump Sr.
Stavee and Stump Sr. were shot in the 100 block of Sellers Town Road on Nov. 29, deputies say.
The two victims were grandson and grandfather.
Columbus County Sheriff’s Office investigators recently served a search warrant at Reaves’ home on East Institute Street in Chadbourn. Deputies say Reaves was at the home at the time of the search.
CCSO says investigators found and seized several firearms and assorted ammunition. They also reportedly seized 25 grams of cocaine and 11 grams of marijuana.
Reaves in jail under no bond.
On December 2, Mark Anthony Nelson, 24, was arrested and charged. On December 4, Tamika Shatavia Ford, 29, was arrested and charged.