ART CONTEST: Brunswick County encourages youth to imagine their neighborhood in 2040

BOLIVIA, NC (WWAY) — Close your eyes and think of the year 2040. What do you dream about for your house? Local park? Street? Neighborhood? Downtown? School? Waterfronts? How will people move around and travel? How will they play?

Imagine it and draw it.

Brunswick County is hoping to incorporate some of your ideas as part of their Blueprint Brunswick 2040 project.

This contest is open to youth ages K-12 (ages 5 to 17), whether you are in public school, private school or home school. Use your pencils, paints, crayons, collage to create your vision of the future that is 8.5 by 11-inches in size.

Entries are accepted until March 31. Judges from across the county will review and select the winning entries for each category; winners will be announced by April 15.

The Brunswick Arts Council is providing prize awards including art supplies and gift cards for chosen winners within each grade category. The school with the most submissions within each grade category will receive $100 gift card for art supplies.

In addition, the selected works of art will be included in the County’s final Blueprint Brunswick 2040 Project plan. The Brunswick Arts Council will exhibit the winning works at the Solstice Festival (June 19) and the 2021 Fall Arts Show (October), and will work with Brunswick County Planning Department to create a digital version of the artwork for use online.

For the contest flyer and complete rules and the entry form, visit here.