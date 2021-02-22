Bladen schools roll out plan to get staff vaccinated for COVID-19

ELIZABETHTOWN, NC (WWAY) — Bladen County Schools plans to hold a series of COVID-19 vaccine clinics in collaboration with the local health department this week for staff members.

BCS staff will be able to visit the clinic site based on a pre-scheduled appointment time at the Bladen County Health Department to receive their first dose of the Moderna vaccine on Wednesday. Additional clinics will be held on Thursday and Friday.

“We are extremely grateful to Dr. Terri Duncan and her staff at the health department for their advocacy work in securing the vaccine for Bladen County educators. The safety of our students and our staff is our top priority and we believe this vaccine is the next step for safety planning,” Interim Superintendent Dr. Jason Atkinson said.

BCS sent out a vaccine interest survey in January 2021 and provided the results early on to the local health department in order to be prepared and ready once the vaccine was available for educators.

On February 10, Gov. Roy Cooper announced that North Carolina will begin vaccinating teachers and other essential workers later in the month.

BCS school nurses will be assisting the local health department with the administration of the COVID-19 vaccine.

“Our school nurses are dedicated to serving our staff during this pandemic and are happy to assist and support measures available to help combat the risk of COVID-19,” BCS School Nurse Susan Lanier said.

The Bladen County Health Department is administering the Moderna vaccine. To be considered fully vaccinated, staff will need to receive both doses as scheduled, which is 28 days after the first vaccine.

At this time, BCS is on Plan A, a four-day week schedule for students PreK-4th grades, and Plan B, an “AA/BB” hybrid schedule for students in 5th -12th grades. Unless under doctor’s orders or medical conditions prevent it, teachers are delivering instruction with both plans from their classrooms.