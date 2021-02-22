Cape Fear area basketball teams prepare for the state tournament

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)–High School girls and boys basketball teams across the Cape Fear will hit the hardwood tomorrow to kickoff the 2021 NCHSAA State tournament.

Below, are the local first round matchups.

GIRLS

Class 1A

#9 Northside-Pinetown vs. #8 West Columbus

Class 2A

#11 Whiteville vs. #6 Southwest Onslow

Class 4A

#16 Knightdale vs. #1 Ashley

#14 Hoggard vs. #3 Heritage

#15 Laney vs. #2 Pine Forest

BOYS

Class 1A

#13 Pender vs. #4 John A. Holmes

#15 Perquimans vs. #2 West Columbus

Class 2A

#15 Northeastern vs. #2 Heide Trask

Class 3A

#14 Cleveland vs. #3 New Hanover

Class 4A

#16 Broughton vs. #1 Laney

#11 Hoggard vs. #6 Apex Friendship