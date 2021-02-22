Donation enables New Hanover County firefighters to sharpen skills

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — New Hanover County Fire Rescue conducted a live fire training exercise on Monday in the Monkey Junction area.

Crews set fire to a donated house on Piner Road and spent several hours putting out the flames.

The department says they don’t get real-life training like this too often, so they like to make the most of it.

Battalion Chief Michael Pinson says the training helps the firefighters sharpen their skills in several different areas, like “how to approach the fire, how to read the room, see how fire behavior works, as well as effective extinguishment techniques, and how to maintain safety when you’re in a high risk environment.”

Pinson says training with COVID-19 protocols in place has been a challenge, but have learned to make it work to keep everyone safe.