Duke University investigates maskless off-campus party

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) — Duke University said it will test students who attended an off-campus, unmasked party.

Some of them may even be punished.

An investigation is underway at Duke to find students who went to an off-campus party during a pandemic.

School leaders said as many as 50 people were gathered wearing no masks.

“I think it’s pretty irresponsible,” said Alejandro Rodriguez a freshman at Duke.

Rodriguez and fellow student Hailey Williams told ABC11 that they are disappointed.

Both are student-athletes who are tested daily for COVID-19, but they worry that the party will put the campus and the broader community at risk.

“I think we need to do a better job of mask mandates, as a collective student body we need to look out for one another and understand that we’re very blessed and lucky to be on campus right now,” Rodriguez said.

Duke University made national headlines for managing to keep its campus open to students last semester through frequent COVID 19 testing and surveillance strategies, while others closed because of outbreaks.

