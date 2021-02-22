Habitual felon goes to prison for machete attack, identity theft

NEW HANVOER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A jury found a Wilmington man guilty for a 2018 machete attack and identity theft in court on Friday afternoon.

39-year-old Eric Faucette was found guilty of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serous injury and identity theft.

Judge R. Kent Harrell sentenced Faucette, who is a habitual felon, to at least 12 years in prison.

On November 7, 2018 Faucette attacked the victim with a machete. The victim and Faucette knew each other.

During the assault, Faucette himself sustained minor injuries. He went at the hospital and used a fake name to get medical care and avoid being caught by law enforcement, who were looking for him following the machete attack.

The victim of the identity theft did not know Faucette.

Faucette was arrested by the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office approximately three hours after the vicious assault, still covered in the victim’s blood.

Faucette was previously convicted of obtaining property by false pretenses, felony larceny, and felony breaking and entering.