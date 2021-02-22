NC Aquarium at Fort Fisher to hosts virtual ‘Saving Sharks’ program

KURE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — The NC Aquarium at Fort Fisher and the Vermilion Sea Institute are teaming up for a virtual exploration of sand tiger and whale sharks and the identification methods scientists use to protect sharks in the wild.

It called “Saving Sharks,” and the event will take place on Saturday, March 6 at 11 a.m.

Of the more than 1,000 shark and ray species known globally, approximately a quarter are threatened with extinction, while information about many other species is insufficient. Yet these animals are critical to the health of the ocean. That is why organizations like the N.C. Aquarium at Fort Fisher and the Vermilion Sea Institute are studying these animals in human care and in the wild.

“The more we know about them, the better we can protect them for future generations,” the aquarium wrote in a release.

Program participants will learn about sand tiger sharks off the North Carolina coast with educators from the N.C. Aquarium at Fort Fisher, and the recent discoveries made about these charismatic creatures, such as site fidelity (when sharks return to the same shipwrecks many times). Then travel to the Baja California peninsula in Mexico to learn about whale sharks from scientists at the Vermilion Sea Institute.

This virtual program is recommended for ages 7 and older. Registration is $30 per screen. N.C. Aquarium Society members receive a 10 percent discount. For more information and to register visit here. Registration closes 24 hours before the program starts.