Pender County in-person tax payment office closed until March 1

BURGAW, NC (WWAY) — The walk-in cash payments tax office, located at 300 E. Fremont St., will be closed until March 1.

“We can’t accept cash tax payments made at the walk-in area of our office this week,” said Justian Pound, Pender County tax administrator. “There will be no walk-in services available until March 1.”

- Advertisement -

The Pender County Tax Office will continue to accept payments online, by phone, mail, and at the drop box, located outside, at the front of the office.

“These methods of payment will ensure anyone who wants to pay can pay by check or credit card,” said Pound.

The online, phone, mail, and dropbox services will ensure any taxpayer who wants to make a payment this week can do so.

Check payments made via dropbox is checked throughout the day. Those payments will be credited for the day they were deposited in dropbox, and a receipt will be sent to the taxpayer.

“We apologize for the one-week inconvenience,” said Pound. “As always, staff is available for tax questions and information.”