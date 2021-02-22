Sheriff: Man who kidnapped NC teen targeted 10 other minors in the state

DAVIDSON COUNTY, NC (WSOC) — A police officer in Arkansas is in stable condition after being shot during a confrontation with a man who authorities allege had kidnapped a 14-year-old girl from her Davidson County home.
The Arkansas State Police said Sunday the girl was safe and the man accused of kidnapping her appeared to have died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound after fleeing from authorities. Officials said 14-year-old Savannah Childress was brought back to Davidson County on Sunday and reunited with her family.
On Monday afternoon, Davidson County Sheriff Richie Simmons held a news conference where investigators shared more details about the case and how they were able to find the girl and her kidnapper.
Simmons said their investigation started on Feb. 11 when Childress was reported missing from her house in the Canaan Church Road area of Denton, about 60 miles north of Charlotte.
Her family reported the girl missing after she logged off of her virtual classroom through South Davidson Middle School, and her parents were alerted by the school system that she didn’t show up at the bus stop to get her younger sibling later that afternoon.
When the girl’s father got home around 4:20 p.m., he searched the house and found that his daughter was missing, deputies said.
According to Simmons, Childress used her Davidson County Schools-issued computer to talk to a man, later identified as 38-year-old William Ice from Mercer County, Pennsylvania.