Virtual community roundtable to be held on Tuesday about future of Project Grace

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington Downtown Inc. will host a virtual community roundtable to discuss the future of Project Grace.

The event is from 6 -7 p.m. Tuesday.

Project Grace is the name for the potential redevelopment of a New Hanover County-owned block in downtown Wilmington. The block includes the main branch of the New Hanover County Public library, the former Register of Deeds building, a parking deck and surface parking lots.

Current plans include demolishing two building for a taller structure, possibly with condos and apartments as well as office and retail space.

Watch the roundtable event here.