Virtual film career fair highlights jobs available; speakers offer advice to those looking to start career

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington film industry has made a major comeback over the past several months. A virtual film career event was held Monday morning, highlighting the many jobs available.

Several people with film experience spoke during the 45-minute zoom session, giving advice to those looking to begin a career in film.

- Advertisement -

Many of the speakers have worked on projects in the Cape Fear. They say it’s important to be flexible when trying to break into film.



“Absorb from every single department for every single day that you’re out there,” Production Supervisor Noelle Pfulm said. “Because it’s going to make you a better person all-around to be able to help everybody out there.

“This business is one of the few that offer you such a variety of things,” Producer Barbara D’Alessandro said. “Like my co-workers were saying, you never know where you’re going to be the next day, or six months from now.”

Speakers pointed out that there are many different jobs available in the film industry including art, electrical, and food services.