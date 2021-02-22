Want to become a storm spotter? NWS to hold series of virtual SKYWARN training

Would you like to learn more about thunderstorms and weather safety? If so, there are some upcoming events that will allow you to do that while helping the National Weather Service.

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Would you like to learn more about thunderstorms and weather safety? If so, there are some upcoming events that will allow you to do that while helping the National Weather Service.

The NWS office in Wilmington will be holding a series of virtual SKYWARN training and weather safety presentations through March.

The SKYWARN Spotter Program comprised of trained volunteer weather spotters.

“Storm spotters not only serve the community, but they provide important information to warning forecasters who make critical warning decisions,” NWS ILM wrote on their website. “SKYWARN storm spotters play a critical role of giving the NWS vital ground truth data, which helps the NWS perform our primary mission, to save lives and property.”

Basic SKYWARN & Weather Safety Presentations

Tuesday March 9 from 1:30 to 3:30 PM: Register here

Tuesday March 16 6:30 to 8:30 PM: Register here

Friday March 19 10:00 to Noon: Register here

Monday March 29 1:30 to 3:30 PM: Register here

Advanced SKYWARN Training

Thursday April 1 2:00 to 4:00 PM: Register here