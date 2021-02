BRUNSWICK COUNTy, NC (WWAY) — Authorities need your help finding a missing 92-year-old woman.

The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office issued an alert for Mattie Graham on Tuesday.

She is described as 5’5″ with brown wig. BCSO says she wears glasses and suffers from cognitive impairment.

While she was reported missing from the Supply area, she was last seen in Wilmington. Wilmington Police Department is assisting in the search.