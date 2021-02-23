BCSO: Truck submerged in floodwaters after driving around barricade

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office has released photos of a car submerged in floodwaters, saying it’s the perfect example of why not to go around a barricade.

BCSO says the incident happened in the 9000 block of Pireway Road in Ash on Tuesday.

Deputies say everyone was able to safely get out of the truck.

The abnormally wet pattern lately has caused water levels to stay high the past several days and will continue to be a threat through the week.

Each year, more deaths occur due to flooding than from any other thunderstorm-related hazard. 6 inches of fast-moving flood water can knock over an adult. It takes just 12 inches of rushing water to carry away most cars and just 2 feet of rushing water can carry away SUVs and trucks.